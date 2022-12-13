Gators say they’ll be ready for Las Vegas Bowl

Florida to face Oregon State for the first time
Uf says it'll be preared despite departures
By Kevin Wells
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -For the final time in 2022, it’s Game Week for the Gator football team. Since learning their team would be playing in the Las Vegas Bowl against Oregon State, Gator Nation has been skeptical that the team would be ready. But inside the football building, the players have a positive attitude.

“We’re just locked in right now, we’re trying to focus on ourselves,” said running back Montrell Johnson. “We’re trying to make ourselves better, not so much on Oregon State, just focusing on ourselves and that’ll elevate us each and every day.”

At 6-6, the program is experiencing departures, both for the NFL draft and to the transfer portal. It’s left the roster thinner than you’d like against the 9-3 Beavers. It’s moments like these that reveal the next crop of team leaders. The Gators can also be driven to send their seniors out on top.

“What I see is a lot of players taking advantage of the time and the opportunity they’re given,” said cornerback Jaydon Hill. “I feel that’s a good thing.”

“We have a core of veterans who are coming back who have character and really care about their role and doing their job for the team and really care about the program,” said head coach BIlly Napier. “So you pair that with a lot of young talent, we’ve got a good nucleus of players.”

If all that isn’t motivation enough, it’s Vegas. It’s hard not to be fired up for the trip.

“I’ll love it, I’ve never been to Vegas, so i can’t wait for that and see how that is,” said outside linebacker Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr. “I’m pretty sure it’s going to be a good experience so I’m looking forward to it.”

It wouldn’t be Vegas without talk of a point spread. Oregon State is favored by between 6.5 and 10.5 points, depending on which source you’re looking at. Kickoff is set for 2:30 Eastern Time on Saturday.

