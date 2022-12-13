Head-on crash involving garbage truck leaves Live Oak man dead

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - One man is dead after a pickup truck collided with a garbage truck in Live Oak on Tuesday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say, just after noon, a pickup was headed north on County Road 49 southeast of Live Oak. South of 102nd Street the pickup truck collided head-on with a garbage truck headed south.

The 49-year-old man from Live Oak driving the pickup truck died at the scene. The garbage truck driver was not hurt.

