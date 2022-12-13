Head-on crash involving garbage truck leaves Live Oak man dead

Fatal crash (gfx)
Fatal crash (gfx)(MGN)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - One man is dead after a pickup truck collided with a garbage truck in Live Oak on Tuesday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say, just after noon, a pickup was headed north on County Road 49 southeast of Live Oak. South of 102nd Street the pickup truck collided head-on with a garbage truck headed south.

TRENDING: Bond revoked for Salt Life co-founder accused of manslaughter for death of Lake City teen

The 49-year-old man from Live Oak driving the pickup truck died at the scene. The garbage truck driver was not hurt.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
Deputies identify Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville as the victim in a possible homicide
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide

Latest News

Lessons from Hurricane Michael being applied to Ian recovery
Florida Senate backs aid for hurricane victims, commuters during special session
Tech Tuesday: Friendship Force
Tech Tuesday: Friendship Force
Tech Tuesday: Friendship Force
There is a hearing on Monday to determine whether Salt Life co-founder Michael Troy Hutto’s...
Bond revoked for Salt Life co-founder accused of manslaughter for death of Lake City teen