Keep Alachua County Beautiful will hold an urban tree planting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials at Keep Alachua County Beautiful will have an urban tree planting on Tuesday.

They want to remind everyone attending to wear long pants and closed-toed shoes as well as to bring a water bottle.

Attendees will meet at meet at the Alachua County District Library located at 401 E University Ave in Gainesville.

The event will start at 5:30 p.m and run until 6:30 p.m. Happy planting!

