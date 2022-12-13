Keep Alachua County Beautiful will hold an urban tree planting
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:23 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials at Keep Alachua County Beautiful will have an urban tree planting on Tuesday.
They want to remind everyone attending to wear long pants and closed-toed shoes as well as to bring a water bottle.
TRENDING: ‘I will never hear someone call me mom again’: GPD and ASO investigating three shootings over the weekend, 1 ended fatally
Attendees will meet at meet at the Alachua County District Library located at 401 E University Ave in Gainesville.
The event will start at 5:30 p.m and run until 6:30 p.m. Happy planting!
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.