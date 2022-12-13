Keep Alachua County Beautiful will hold an urban tree planting

Officials at Keep Alachua County Beautiful will have an urban tree planting on Tuesday.
Officials at Keep Alachua County Beautiful will have an urban tree planting on Tuesday.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:23 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials at Keep Alachua County Beautiful will have an urban tree planting on Tuesday.

They want to remind everyone attending to wear long pants and closed-toed shoes as well as to bring a water bottle.

TRENDING: ‘I will never hear someone call me mom again’: GPD and ASO investigating three shootings over the weekend, 1 ended fatally

Attendees will meet at meet at the Alachua County District Library located at 401 E University Ave in Gainesville.

The event will start at 5:30 p.m and run until 6:30 p.m. Happy planting!

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
Deputies identify Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville as the victim in a possible homicide
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide

Latest News

There is a Toys for Tots distribution in Marion County on Tuesday.
Brothers Keeper will hold a Toys for Tots distribution in Marion County
There is a food distribution in Micanopy on Tuesday.
Willie Mae Stoke Community Center will host a food giveaway
Summerfield man faces death penalty for murdering his wife, four children
Summerfield man faces death penalty after he killed his wife, four children
Summerfield man faces death penalty for murdering his wife, four children