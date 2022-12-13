Newberry commissioners voted to deny proposal to create an open container ordinance

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A proposal to sip and shop in Newberry has been shot down.

Commissioners Monday night voted three-to-two to deny a proposal to create an open container ordinance that would have allowed patrons of downtown businesses to drink beer during special events.

After discussing the size of the drinking zone and the kind of beer to allow, a majority of commissioners decided it wasn’t a good fit for the small town atmosphere they are trying to create.

The plan could come back in the next couple of years.

