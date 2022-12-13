Overhauls to Florida’s property insurance issue is expected to be approved

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Senate is expected to approve proposals to overhaul the property insurance problem on December 13th.

S-B 2-A passed in the Senate, with supporters saying it should provide stability and opponents claiming it will raise property insurance prices for Floridians.

The plan includes trying to nudge customers out of the state-backed citizens’ property insurance and into the private market.

Another part is trying to help insurers purchase critical re-insurance, including making available 1 billion in tax dollars to aid with coverage.

Senate bill sponsor and Republican state senator, Jim Boyd is confident about the changes will lower rates.

“Private carriers, hopefully, and I believe they will, will be thriving, come back and want to bring capital to this market. National carriers will want to come back to this market and participate. That drives opportunity. That drives competition, which will drive rates down,” said Boyd.

Democratic representative Yvonne Hayes Hinson says the legislation is tilted to help insurers, not homeowners.

“It’s time we bail out our own constituents and not always the companies,” says Hinson.

The bill would phase in a requirement that ‘citizens’ customers buy flood insurance which is not required with many typical policies.

Florida senators also unanimously passed 2 bills, spending more than a billion dollars on hurricane relief and toll-road relief.

