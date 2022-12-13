Progress being made in lawsuit between four Micanopy firefighters and the town of Micanopy

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Negotiators may be closing in on a legal settlement between a group of firefighters and the town of Micanopy.

Four firefighters filed a lawsuit against the town in August, claiming time sheets were altered by fire department managers so they wouldn’t receive overtime pay.

Federal court records show attorneys for both sides told a judge that the mediation process is making progress.

Another status report is due in court early next month.

If no settlement is reached, a jury trial is scheduled for next August.

