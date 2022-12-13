Residents find naked stranger in Gainesville college apartment complex

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A college student is behind bars after two residents, who did not know him, found the man naked in their apartment in Gainesville.

On Monday night, Gainesville Police Department officers arrested Alberto Araya, 19, on charges of burglary and multiple counts of property damage. Officers say around 6 p.m. Araya was recorded on security footage damaging the exit sign at The Standard Apartments on West University Ave. while wearing only green shorts.

He then entered an apartment of people he doesn’t know. When the two residents returned home, they found Araya standing completely naked in their living room.

The residents immediately left. Araya left about 15 minutes later, still not wearing any clothes. Inside the apartment, hundreds of dollars worth of damage were caused.

Araya claimed he was inside the apartment because he believed his wife was there. He claimed one of the victims was his wife but was unsure which one. Detectives later determined Araya is not married.

