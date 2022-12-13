Santa Fe’s Jalyn Stout honored as Florida Miss Volleyball

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -Volleyball is certainly the most popular fall sport for girls in the state of Florida, but there can only be one Miss Volleyball. For the second straight year, it’s Jalyn Stout of Santa Fe High School. Stout collected her second honor of top player in Florida across all classifications in a vote by state coaches and media. Florida Dairy Farmers presented her with the award at a ceremony at Santa Fe HIgh School on Tuesday.

Joining Stout on stage was Raiders’ head coach Eric Marshall, the recipient of the Class 4A Coach of the Year award.

Stout led the Raiders to their own repeat as state champions this fall, posting 563 kills on an attack percentage of .433. The Coastal Carolina signee was a bit surprised to learn she is just the second player to win the award twice.

“It’s kind of crazy,” said Stout. “My head isn’t fully wrapped around that only one other person has done it. But I’m grateful for the whole experience. And I’m just excited I’ve been able to do it, and I’m excited this school has been seen more because of it.”

The only other two-time winner of the Florida Dairy Farmers Miss Volleyball award was Jordan Burgess of Tampa Berkeley Prep in 2010 and 2011.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.