Summerfield man faces death penalty after he killed his wife, four children

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The state has rested its case against a man from Summerfield who pled guilty to murdering his wife and four young children. The children ranged in age from one to ten years old.

Michael Jones, 41, faces the death penalty.

Jones’ defense will begin their case on January 5th of next year.

RELATED: Prosecution rests in death penalty case against Marion County man who killed wife, four children

Jones was arrested in September of 2019 after he confessed to the murders, showing deputies where he had put their bodies.

According to Jones’ public defender, John Spivey, they plan on calling 18 witnesses to talk about the abuse Jones suffered as a child.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.