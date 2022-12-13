Tech Tuesday: Friendship Force

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Tech Tuesday. My name is Joy Ramirez with UF Innovate, and I am here joined by Jeremi Snook, the CEO and President of Friendship Force. Thank you for coming, Jeremi.

Thank you for having me. I appreciate it.

So Jeremi, what is Friendship Force and how did it start?

Well, Friendship Force International was created in 1977 by a man named Wayne Smith in Atlanta, Georgia, and then President Jimmy Carter. The mission is to promote understanding across the barriers that separate people. So Friendship Force was developed pre-internet during the height of the Cold War, and one of the first connections that Friendship Force made was between the United States and the Soviet Union. The idea behind Friendship Force is to bring cultures and people together from around the world to help enhance their understanding of other cultures. So many people, they get hung up on what the headlines say or what the internet says about what another people are like, and that becomes their whole idea about what that culture is or how those people act. But you know that when you enter, invite people into your homes, you spend time with them, you realize there’s so much that we have in common with each other and the headlines, more often than not, get it wrong.

So why did you choose to come to UF Innovate?

Well, this was actually an easy decision once I learned what UF Innovate was all about. We realized as we did a market study back in 2016, that as great as our mission is 45 years later, that there is a whole

Demographic of younger people that we are just not reaching with our mission. And so the board made a very innovative and forward thinking move to invest in our future by developing a new program that would reach this younger demographic. So when I pitched that to UF Innovate and told them, “This is what we want to do to establish a new program that’s a subsidiary or Friendship Force.” They jumped on it, and I got an office here and it’s been great ever since.

So how can people join and help with your foundation?

Well, the best way that people can get involved with Friendship Force is to check us out on the web, www.friendshipforce.org. Tells you about our history, tells you about where all of our clubs are located, and we’ll answer most of your questions.

Thank you so much for talking to us today. That’s all for Tech Tuesday, and we’ll see you.

