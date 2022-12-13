‘This year the increase has been exponential’: Toys for Tots need for toys still great in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Families in need throughout Marion County are pushing the giving capacity of the area’s Toys for Tots chapter to the limit.

On Tuesday, More than 50 families came through the Knights of Columbas Hall at Blessed Trinity Catholic School to pick out the multitude of toys to give to their children for Christmas.

The toy pick-up was run by Brother’s Keeper for Toys for Tots Marion County. One mother, Shiara Godwin, was getting toys for nine kids in her household.

RELATED STORY: One NCFL woman donated 100 handmade bears to Toys for Tots

“It feels good, people donating and giving back,” said Godwin.

Godwin was one of several who also received a bag of food, bedsheets, and a $25 Publix Giftcard.

Last year alone, Toys for Tots in Marion County gave out more than 40,000 toys. Coordinator Patrick Joynt says this year alone is the greatest need for toys that he has seen.

“This year the increase has been exponential. We thought it would be really bad in 2020, but this year it is really, really large. We are going to make the mission because Marines do that, but we will take anything we can and we’ve seen a really large increase,” said Joynt.

Year-by year, Joynt says the biggest needs are typical for infants and children over the age of nine. This year, Joynt believes they may run out of toys for older children.

Here is a list of locations that are still taking donations ahead of the holiday.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.