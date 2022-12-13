Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas, US authorities say

FILE – Authorities said former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas.
FILE – Authorities said former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas.
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — The former CEO of failed crypto firm FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, has been arrested in the Bahamas at the request of the U.S. government, the U.S. attorney’s office in New York said Monday.

Bankman-Fried is under criminal investigation by U.S. and Bahamian authorities following the collapse last month of FTX. The firm filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11, when it ran out of money after the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank run.

“Earlier this evening, Bahamian authorities arrested Samuel Bankman-Fried at the request of the U.S. Government, based on a sealed indictment filed by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement. “We expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time.”

Former FTX CEO says he has $100,000 left in the bank. Months ago, he was reportedly worth $26 billion. (Credit: CNN, FTX, New York Times, Getty Images)

Bankman-Fried’s arrest comes just a day before he was due to testify in front of the House Financial Services Committee, along with the company’s current CEO, John Ray III.

Bankman-Fried said recently that he did not “knowingly” misuse customers’ funds, and said he believes his millions of angry customers will eventually be made whole.

