Willie Mae Stoke Community Center will host a food giveaway

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a food distribution in Micanopy on Tuesday.

The food giveaway will be located at the Willie Mae Stoke Community Center at 355 NW 6th Ave.

They will be handing out bread, pastries, fresh produce, and meat.

The event is on a first come first serve basis, and disable and seniors will be served first.

It will start at 11:30 a.m.

