Alachua County School Board meets with Florida Board of Education over retraced LGBTQ+ policy

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public Schools removed their LGBTQ+ guide for students after it was found it violated state policy.

“It makes me really uncomfortable,” said Alachua County parent Cristen Long. “Everybody has the right to be where they are and who they are.”

The School Board met with the Florida Board of Education to confirm the guide has been updated.

“The Alachua schools has removed the critical support guide from its website and has taken action to update bathroom, locker room and dressing room policies,” said Florida Department of Education Senior Chancellor, Jacob Oliva.

Alachua was found to be in violation of the Parental Rights in Education Bill, also known as the “Don’t Say Gay Bill.”

One of the areas where the county was not in compliance of the bill was locker room and restroom rules.

The other areas included student privacy, names and pronouns as well as gender-based rules.

One LGBTQ+ activist says these changes could be extremely harmful to students.

“School administrators and teachers in Alachua County can now out students to their parents and that is tremendously dangerous because as we know, many parents are not supportive, said Civic Media Center Coordinator John Wright. “It could lead to them being kicked out of their house. It could lead to depression, to suicide.”

Alachua was one of 10 districts that was found to be out of compliance with state law.

After school board leaders updated the policy, it was ruled to be in compliance.

“We would collaborate with the Florida Department of Education prior to any implementation of a new guide because we want to ensure that we are in compliance with all state laws and state board of education rules,” said Alachua County Superintendent Shane Andrew.

The Board has set a target date of February 8th to present a draft of a new policy at a school board workshop.

