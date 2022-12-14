Armed robbery suspect arrested by Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office

Suwannee County Jail booking photo Monte Deaundre Ellis, 21, charged with armed robbery(SCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office detectives believe they have solved a number of armed robbery cases over the weekend.

Sheriff’s deputies say Live Oak Police Department officers helped them arrest Monte Deaundre Ellis, 21, of Live Oak, on Wednesday morning. Authorities say he was found at a home on Louis Avenue.

He is wanted as a suspect in several armed robberies that occurred over the past weekend. Deputies say after speaking with Ellis, he admitted to his involvement in the crimes.

Ellis is booked in the Suwannee County Jail. Due to probation violations, he is being held without bond.

