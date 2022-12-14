CareerSource North Central Florida will hold a roundtable for the construction industry

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - CareerSource North Central Florida will host a construction industry roundtable to boost the construction industry workforce on Wednesday.

You can attend this event in person at the Gainesville Career Center or virtually.

The roundtable will start at 9:30 am and end at 11:30 a.m.

Attendees can network with other regional construction industry employers and discuss future workforce needs.

CareerSource North Central Florida officials are also wondering how they can assist with training.

