The city of Gainesville released its financial auditing reports, which were approved unanimously

By Zitlali Solache
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:24 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville Audit Committee presented a summary of an outside auditor’s report. The financial report was approved unanimously by the City Audit Committee.

“This was a positive step and one that the city needed to get passed,” shared audit member Harold Monk.

In early November, the Florida Joint Legislative Auditing Committee sent a letter to the city stating their 2020-2021 fiscal report was late by almost four months. The audit was presented nearly five and a half months later.

Interm city manager, Cynthia Curry stated this was due to understaffing. Curry assured a clean audit is now in hand.

However, some residents are concerned about fraud in the audit.

“The chance that there is theft or loss from fraud is enormous,” said Brian O’Brien.

Outside auditor Purvis Gray found at least two serious issues. One, being: “Bank reconciliations were not completed on a timely basis.” and another, 11 million dollars of federal grant expenditures weren’t reported.

Some residents said they deserve a presentation to the public.

“The city hasn’t reconciled their various bank accounts for years. It’s been at least four years that we’ve had the same findings,” stated O’Brien.

Curry assured the next financial report will complete on time.

The city of Gainesville released its financial auditing reports, which were approved unanimously
