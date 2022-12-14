‘Deck the Cells’ operation bags 16 accused drug dealers in Putnam County, 8 still wanted

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is charging two dozen people with crimes related to dealing drugs after an eight-month operation.

Deputies say during the operation titled “Deck the Cells”, they seized large amounts of meth, marijuana, cocaine, MDMA, LSD, amphetamines, oxycodone, fentanyl, and hydromorphone. They also confiscated four handguns, an AR15-style firearm, and $8,400.

One of the individuals arrested includes Raymond Claudio. Deputies say his illegal activity was at the center of most of the reported overdoses in Putnam County during the operation.

Putnam County Sheriff Gator DeLoach announces 'Deck the Cells' operation arrests (PCSO)

Those arrested include the following:

Bobby Mosely- Trafficking in Meth Bond 100K

Shenna Shallcross - Sale of Meth bond $25,000

Stephanie Arrington, -Sale of Meth Bond $27,500

Donteria Fuqua – Sale of cocaine, Sale of Hallucinogen and Sale of MDMA Bond $155,000

Reche Williams - Trafficking in Fentanyl Bond $105,000

Felicia Mathews- Sale of Schedule 2 and Trafficking in Meth Bond $155,000

Johnny Lloyd - Sale of Meth Bond $50,000

Raymond Claudio- Sale of Fentanyl, Sale of Meth, Sale of Fentanyl, Sale of Cocaine Bond $300,000

Austin Winters- Trafficking in Fentanyl, Possession of controlled substance x’s2, possession of firearm by felon, possession of cocaine and possession of a machine gun- bond $183,500

Frank Taylor- Sale of cocaine, Possession of cocaine with intent, possession of MDMA with intent, 2 counts Trafficking in Phenethylamines Bond $285,000

Rashad Hills- Sale of cocaine, Possession of cocaine with intent Bond $127,500

Julius Edward- Possession of cocaine with intent, Sale of Cocaine $125,000

Donevan Spell- Sale of Schedule II X’s 2- Bond $100,000

Mary Hall- Sale of Hallucinogen and Sale of Fentanyl bond $100,000

Johnnie Harris - warrant out of Bay county VOP possession of meth) No Bond

Antwon Balow- Sale of Marijuana, Bond $52,500

Eight people are still wanted by the sheriff’s office, their names are below:

Domonique Adams- Sale of cocaine and Trafficking in Fentanyl

Lonnie Johnson- Sale of Marijuana

Robert Scott- Possession of controlled substance

Clarence Drake- Sale of Oxycodone

Willie McCloud- Sale of MDMA

Marvin Johnson- Trafficking in Cocaine

Domonique Seymour- Sale of Heroin

Crystal Tripp- Possession of cocaine and Possession of Firearm by convicted felon

Deputies ask anyone with information about the whereabouts of those still wanted to contact the sheriff’s office or contact CrimeStoppers of NE Florida at 1-888-277-8477 or download the P3 app. Tips are anonymous and eligible for a reward if leading to an arrest.

