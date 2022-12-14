Dixie County Fire Rescue workers will set up multiple donation boxes to help with Christmas in Dixie

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 1:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Christmas in Dixie is coming, and organizers are asking for a little help.

To provide toys for all the kids who attend the Christmas in Dixie event on Friday, Dixie County Fire Rescue workers set up multiple donation boxes.

TRENDING: MCSO arrests man for stealing Toys-For-Tots donation box out of Dollar General

Donation boxes are open until Wednesday or Thursday, depending on the location, but toys can be dropped off later at the county emergency operations center.

Christmas in Dixie runs from 6 to 9 Friday night at Dixie County High School.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
Deputies identify Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville as the victim in a possible homicide
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide

Latest News

Dixie County Fire Rescue workers will set up multiple donation boxes to help with Christmas in...
Dixie County Fire Rescue workers will set up multiple donation boxes to help with Christmas in Dixie
The city of Gainesville released its financial auditing reports, which were approved unanimously
The city of Gainesville's 2020-2021 fiscal report was late by almost five months.
The city of Gainesville released its financial auditing reports, which were approved unanimously
Quality of Life Rehab and Foster in Ocala are hoping somebody will adopt Katie before Christmas...
Dog with special needs in search of a forever-home