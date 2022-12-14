Dixie County Fire Rescue workers will set up multiple donation boxes to help with Christmas in Dixie

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Christmas in Dixie is coming, and organizers are asking for a little help.

To provide toys for all the kids who attend the Christmas in Dixie event on Friday, Dixie County Fire Rescue workers set up multiple donation boxes.

Donation boxes are open until Wednesday or Thursday, depending on the location, but toys can be dropped off later at the county emergency operations center.

Christmas in Dixie runs from 6 to 9 Friday night at Dixie County High School.

