Dog with special needs in search of a forever-home

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - With Christmas just 12 days away, an animal rehab and foster center in Ocala is searching for a forever home for one lucky dog.

Katie has been at Quality of Life Rehab and Foster for a few months now and was diagnosed with a serious tumor.

The workers at the center are hoping to find a few angels to adopt Katie and give her the love and care she deserves for possibly her last Christmas.

According to Aspen Olmstead, the director of Quality of Life, “what we’re hoping is someone can kind of bring her into their home and give her a bucket list and spend the holidays with her and make her life rich before she has to leave. It’s really something that I think every dog deserves an adoptive family.”

The adoption fee will be waived for the right family who takes Katie in.

If you wish to adopt Katie or support Quality of Life Rehab and Foster, you can visit their website at https://qualityofliferehab.com/

