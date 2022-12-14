Expanded midway, better irrigation in the works at Bradford Fairgrounds

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - With the first phase of Bradford Fairgrounds improvements already completed, the next phase will see big changes for next year’s fair and beyond.

Right now, 300 mounds of dirt are being moved to the property. In the coming weeks, the dirt will be mixed with the soil at the site so that the fair’s midway will be lifted six inches. This face-lift along with improved irrigation and other flood mitigation efforts will hopefully make the March 2023 edition one of the driest ever. Bradford Agriculture Fair Association President Bob Milner shared a popular saying in the county.

“There’s an old joke around small counties, if you want to know when it’s going to rain, don’t look at the farmer’s almanac, look at the fair time,” said Milner.

A hopefully less muddy, rainy affair will also see a larger midway with the hopes of providing more rides for fair-goers to enjoy.

“One of the things you always get in a small county is ‘we want more rides, we want bigger rides.’ Well, we were landlocked. Now then by accomplishing this, raising it up, getting rid of the rain, we’re going to be able to have more rides, bigger rides,” said Milner.

Back to the agricultural roots of this yearly event, three barns are scheduled to be completed before the fair opens its doors in the spring of 2024. This comes after a $3-million grant from the state legislature.

The fair will be from March 7-12 next year.

