Florida Board of Education will address Alachua County’s defunct LGBTQ support guide

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Board of Education addresses Alachua County’s defunct LGBTQ support guide on Wednesday.

It will be in conference call starting at 10 a.m.

The board will also address other school that have policies or procedures conflicting with recent legislative changes.

These schools include Brevard, Broward, Duval counties and others

