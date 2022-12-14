Florida Board of Education will address Alachua County’s defunct LGBTQ support guide

The Florida Board of Education addresses Alachua County’s defunct LGBTQ support guide on...
The Florida Board of Education addresses Alachua County’s defunct LGBTQ support guide on Wednesday.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:01 AM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Board of Education addresses Alachua County’s defunct LGBTQ support guide on Wednesday.

It will be in conference call starting at 10 a.m.

The board will also address other school that have policies or procedures conflicting with recent legislative changes.

These schools include Brevard, Broward, Duval counties and others

CareerSource North Central Florida will hold a roundtable for the construction industry
Horse Capital TV highlights Hero horse: A Magical True Story
CareerSource North Central Florida will hold a roundtable for the construction industry
A pedestrian has died after a crash in Putnam County on Tuesday night.
Pedestrian woman dead in Putnam County after vehicle collision