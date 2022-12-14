Gainesville Police announce they will place warning labels on vehicles at risk of theft

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers will be leaving orange slips of paper on windshields, but its not a parking ticket.

Officers are checking vehicles and are leaving behind report cards on their security.

Police say these notices are designed to encourage owners to lock their vehicles and avoid leaving valuables out in the open.

TRENDING: Overhauls to Florida’s property insurance issue is expected to be approved

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.