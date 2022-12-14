Grant Wahl died of aortic aneurysm, wife announces

Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died early Saturday...
Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died early Saturday while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands.(CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Grant Wahl, a journalist covering World Cup soccer in Qatar died of an aortic aneurysm that, his wife, Dr. Celine Gounder announced Wednesday.

Wahl died Saturday while covering a match. An autopsy was performed after his body was returned to the U.S.

“No amount of CPR or shocks would have saved him,” Gounder said in a Substack post. His death was not because of foul play, nor was it related to COVID or his vaccination status, she also said.

She thanked the international cooperation that allowed Wahl’s body to be returned quickly to the U.S.

“While the world knew Grant as a great journalist, we knew him as a man who approached the world with openness and love. Grant was an incredibly empathetic, dedicated, and loving husband, brother, uncle, and son who was our greatest teammate and fan,” Gounder added.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
Deputies identify Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville as the victim in a possible homicide
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide

Latest News

North Central Florida Treasures: Lunch at the Ritz Turkey Earrings
North Central Florida Treasures: Lunch at the Ritz Turkey Earrings
GRAPHIC WARNING: A former soldier tells some of the crimes he says he witnessed.
GRAPHIC: Russian soldier who defected talks about Ukraine war
FILE - This photo shows Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. Senate leaders said...
Lawmakers announce ‘framework’ on bill to keep government open
The two Bay St. Louis officers were answering a call for service to the Motel 6 on Highway 90...
2 officers killed in Mississippi, officials say