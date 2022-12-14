High school locked down as Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies search for suspect

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Buchholz High School was placed on lockdown on Wednesday as Alachua County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search for a suspect near the school.

Sheriff’s deputies say the school was locked down as a precaution while they established a perimeter near the school. Deputies were searching for a 17-year-old suspected of violating the conditions of his home detention.

TRENDING: Armed robbery suspect arrested by Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office

The lockdown was lifted after the teenager was found.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.