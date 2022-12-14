High school locked down as Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies search for suspect

School Lockdown (gfx)
School Lockdown (gfx)(MGN)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Buchholz High School was placed on lockdown on Wednesday as Alachua County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search for a suspect near the school.

Sheriff’s deputies say the school was locked down as a precaution while they established a perimeter near the school. Deputies were searching for a 17-year-old suspected of violating the conditions of his home detention.

The lockdown was lifted after the teenager was found.

