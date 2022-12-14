Marion County Sheriff’s deputy cleared in shooting of suicidal woman

Marion County Sheriff's Office deputy shoots woman with gun outside Advent Health
Marion County Sheriff's Office deputy shoots woman with gun outside Advent Health(MCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Dec. 14, 2022
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The 5th Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office has determined it was lawful for a Marion County deputy to shoot a suicidal woman approaching a hospital with a gun.

State Attorney William Gladson was tasked with investigating the deputy-involved shooting of Yailisse Isabel Canizares in Marion County in January 2022. According to a memo to the sheriff’s office, Canizares was initially pulled over for speeding.

Instead of stopping, she continued to drive prompting deputies to pursue her. She stopped briefly to tell deputies she was headed to the hospital. At the time, she had a silver handgun pointed at her head.

RELATED: New details emerge on deputy-involved shooting in Marion County

She then drove off, starting another chase. She eventually stopped at the entrance to the Advent Health emergency room.

Gladson reports Canizares got out of her car holding the gun and headed toward the hospital door. A deputy then fired one shot, hitting Canizares and causing her to fall. She was treated for serious injuries and survived the incident.

The state attorney explained in the memo that deadly force is authorized when deputies believe the force is necessary to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm to themselves or others. He states, “It is without question that the use of deadly force by these deputies was reasonable, and therefore lawful, under these circumstances.”

Canizares was charged with fleeing and eluding, as well as using a firearm during the commission of a felony.

