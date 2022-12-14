MCSO arrests man for stealing Toys-For-Tots donation box out of Dollar General

By Taylor Simpson
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - Around 2:45 in the afternoon on December 8, surveillance video at a Dollar General in Belleview shows a man sliding a Toys-For-Tots donation box full of $800.

“And pulled it a little closer to the edge and he looked around a little bit,” said Marion County Toys-For-Tots coordinator Patrick Joynt.

He brought over a shopping cart and placed the box under a baby carrier and then left.

“This is a tradition that needs to stop because this is the fifth year in a row that someone has come in and stolen at least one money box from us,” said Joynt.

Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies said they received a call from someone with information about the case and on Monday they arrested 34-year-old William Smith.

Joynt explained how many kids the money could have helped.

“As far as how many toys that would help about four to five kids at least.”

The Marion County Toy-For-Tots is in need of help from the community.

“I went in and looked at our online donations this year and they are down by several thousand dollars this year.”

Smith is charged with petit theft and has a bond of $4,000.

