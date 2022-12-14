No injuries after wreck near Hunters Crossing in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No one was hurt after an SUV flipped in Northwest Gainesville on Wednesday.

Gainesville Fire Rescue officials say the crash happened on Northwest 43rd Street near the Hunters Crossing shopping center at about 5 p.m. The occupants of the vehicles were able to get themselves out of the vehicles.

No injuries were reported.

TRENDING: Alachua County School Board meets with Florida Board of Education over retraced LGBTQ+ policy

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.