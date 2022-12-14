No injuries after wreck near Hunters Crossing in Gainesville

SUV flips during crash at Hunters Crossing in Gainesville
SUV flips during crash at Hunters Crossing in Gainesville(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No one was hurt after an SUV flipped in Northwest Gainesville on Wednesday.

Gainesville Fire Rescue officials say the crash happened on Northwest 43rd Street near the Hunters Crossing shopping center at about 5 p.m. The occupants of the vehicles were able to get themselves out of the vehicles.

No injuries were reported.

TRENDING: Alachua County School Board meets with Florida Board of Education over retraced LGBTQ+ policy

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
Deputies identify Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville as the victim in a possible homicide
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide

Latest News

TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Marleigh Martinez (Vanguard)
Alachua’s policy is now in compliance with the state’s policy
Alachua County School Board meets with Florida Board of Education over retraced LGBTQ+ policy
High school locked down as Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies search for suspect
Alachua County School Board meets with Florida Board of Education over retraced LGBTQ+ policy