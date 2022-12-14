North Central Florida Treasures: Lunch at the Ritz Turkey earrings

Art Adkins North Central Florida treasure this week are a pair of earrings made by a famous jeweler known for creating holiday pieces.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures, Art Adkins tells us about a pair of earrings made by a famous jeweler who has an affection for the Holidays. This weeks treasure are a pair of Turkey earrings dedicated to Thanksgiving.

RELATED STORY: North Central Florida Treasures: Life size Yoda

Esme Hecht creator of the earrings dedicated such pieces specifically for holidays, he’s done Independence Day and Christmas themed jewels as well. He made " Lunch at the Ritz " pieces from 1981 to 2011 themed after the Holiday of the time.

These pair of earrings in a retail setting would sell for $150 - $200.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
Deputies identify Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville as the victim in a possible homicide
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide

Latest News

North Central Florida Treasures: Lunch at the Ritz Turkey Earrings
North Central Florida Treasures: Lunch at the Ritz Turkey Earrings
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Florida Board of Education will address Alachua County’s defunct LGBTQ support guide
Pedestrian woman dead in Putnam County after vehicle collision