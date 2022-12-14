North Central Florida Treasures: Lunch at the Ritz Turkey earrings
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures, Art Adkins tells us about a pair of earrings made by a famous jeweler who has an affection for the Holidays. This weeks treasure are a pair of Turkey earrings dedicated to Thanksgiving.
Esme Hecht creator of the earrings dedicated such pieces specifically for holidays, he’s done Independence Day and Christmas themed jewels as well. He made " Lunch at the Ritz " pieces from 1981 to 2011 themed after the Holiday of the time.
These pair of earrings in a retail setting would sell for $150 - $200.
