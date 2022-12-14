Paige’s Kitchen: Holiday dog and cat treats

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - WEB EXCLUSIVE: TV20′s Paige Beck shares recipes for holiday treats your dogs and cats are sure to love:

Here are the recipes for your pets this holiday season. I named the dog biscuit “Luca Brasi Biscuits” after my Miniature English Bull Terrier...of course, you should name them after your favorite pup. It’s adapted from a King Arthur flour recipe. At the end of the recipe, I am including some tips I learned along the way while making them!

The cat treats are a real winner for even the pickiest of felines. Use the smallest cookie cutter that you can. If you have cutters for pie dough decorations, those are perfect. This is a simple 3 ingredient recipe but your cat will believe you worked all day. And that is exactly what cat lovers do, right? This is a recipe I have adapted over the years. I named these treats “Ralph’s Meow“ for my beloved yellow cat Ralph that followed me everywhere as a child. Ralph loved to go on hikes with my brother and me in the hills behind our home in West Virginia. About halfway through the hike, he would sit down and meow because he was tired. I had to carry him the rest of the way, but it was worth it. Today, I treasure those memories. I hope you can create your own memories with these recipes. Enjoy!”

Luca Brasi Biscuits

PREP15 minsBAKEPre-heat oven to 300 degrees.

Bake- 45 mins to 1 hr YIELDabout 42 - 3 1/2″) biscuits, 60 smaller (round) biscuits

Ingredients:

2 cups King Arthur White Whole Wheat Flour

1 cup rolled old fashioned oats1 tablespoon dried parsley

1/2 cup nonfat dry milk

1/2 teaspoon garlic salt

2 large eggs

1 cup plain peanut butter

1/2 cup + 1 tablespoon cold water, enough to make a cohesive dough.

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 300°F. Line baking sheets with parchment paper. Mix together the flour, oats, parsley, dried milk, and garlic salt. Add the eggs and peanut butter, stirring to combine; the mixture will be crumbly. Add enough water to bring the dough together; depending on the season, you may need to add a bit more (winter), or a bit less (summer). The dough is stiff and it may be easier for you to use your hands at this point instead of a mixer. Roll out dough to 1/4 inch thick and cut shapes. Place on a parchment-lined cookie sheet and bake for 45 minutes to one hour or until hard to the touch.

Here are a few suggestions to make the recipe easier. I tripled the recipe each time I make it. You can never have too many dogs treats right? I made the biscuit dough in a large bowl that has a fitted lid as you use for rising bread. Then I used a hand mixer to mix the ingredients. It will be crumbly but you should be able to squeeze the dough and it holds its shape. Try for the same feel of play dough. I tripled the recipe to make 3 to 4 large balls that I kept in a covered container while I rolled out each one and cut the shapes. The heat of your hands while shaping the dough ball and rolling it out will help the dough stay pliable. I dampened a paper towel and put it in the container to make sure the dough didn’t dry out. Use a cheaper brand of peanut butter because it is easier to work with. In the past, I have substituted beef broth for the water and the dogs love that, so it is up to you. And don’t forget about the last batch of trays in the oven. It’s easy to get caught up in cleaning etc.. and forget about the last trays. I baked two cookie sheets at a time in the oven and just switched them to the rack position.. halfway through the baking. These are super easy to make and really fun if you want a project to do with children. Let me know if you have any questions.

Ralph’s Meows

Prep: Preheat oven to 350

Ingredients:

1 10-ounce can of undrained canned salmon

1 egg- beaten

2 cups of whole wheat flour

Directions: Put salmon in a food processor and chop fine. Combine salmon, egg, and two cups of flour in a bowl. Use a mixer to fold the ingredients together. If it is too dry keep adding small amounts of water until you make a good pliable dough. If it is too wet add a little more flour. Roll dough onto a floured surface about 1/4 inch thick. Cut with a small cookie cutter. Place cut shapes onto parchment paper and bake for about 20 minutes until slightly brown and crunchy. Cool and serve. You can substitute 10 ounces of canned tuna in oil for the salmon. This is another great recipe to help children get in the spirit of giving.

