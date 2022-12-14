Paige’s Kitchen: Savory Palmiers

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you want your next holiday menu to be the star of your party, then this is the recipe for you. There are lots of possibilities if you would like to change the ingredients. Don’t be scared to experiment. The important thing is to work quickly with the puff pastry, so it won’t get too soft.

I used Trader Joe’s puff pastry sheets because they are rolled up instead of being folded 3 times like the Pepperidge Farm. That makes it easier to work with. But it should be what you are comfortable with.

Get ready for the compliments to flow when you present these to your guests. These palmiers are great served both hot and cold. Enjoy!

Ingredients

· 1 package of thawed puff pastry

· 1/2 of a 10 oz jar of olive tapenade

· 1/2 cup crumbled gorgonzola, blue cheese, feta or crumbled goat cheese (choose your favorite)

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 400F

2. Lightly flour a board or pastry mat.

3. Lightly roll out the thawed pastry with a rolling pin (do not get the edges too thin).

4. Spread the tapenade over the dough leaving a small border around all the edges.

5. Scatter the cheese over the mixture and lightly press.

6. Starting with a long edge, roll up dough in a spiral toward the center. Then repeat with the other side until they meet in the middle.

7. Put into the fridge for about 10 minutes until chilled again to make it easier to cut.

8. With a thin, sharp bladed knife cut crosswise into 1/2 thick slices and place on a parchment lined baking sheet.

9. Bake until puffed and golden brown about 18 minutes.

Tips: Feel free to experiment with this recipe. Roasted red pepper or artichoke tapenades are also great choices. Make sure you thaw the frozen puff pastry overnight in the refrigerator. Do not thaw at room temperature or it will be too soft to work with. I have also used caramelized onions with feta cheese and chopped fresh rosemary in this recipe. Or you can add chopped crispy bacon.

