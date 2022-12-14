Pedestrian woman dead in Putnam County after vehicle collision

GEORGETOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian has died after a crash in Putnam County on Tuesday.

The vehicle was traveling South on County Road 309 passing Lake Drive around 6:30 p.m.

A 91-year-old woman was walking south on the right shoulder of 309.

The right front of the vehicle collided with the woman.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by Putnam County Fire Rescue 73.

