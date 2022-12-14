Several Lake City children receive Christmas Gift Cards to go shopping w/an Officer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The “Shop with a Cop” program currently benefits about 20 disadvantaged children between the ages of 6 and 16, but Walmart says perhaps they would like to expand this program in the near future.

“I would like to see it expand to more children, you know, i think the more people the more children, that we can support through this, I think would be very...key,” said Sam Pothier, Lake City Walmart Store Manager.

“If Walmart supplies, sometimes they try to give us a little bit more, then we could get more kids into the program...,” said Gerald Butler, Police Chief Lake City Police Department,

Wednesday’s giveaway was a $100 gift card each to 20 area kids.

Lieutenant Garrett Register said, “I’ve enjoyed, I’ve done it every year for 4-5 years now, it’s getting to meet the kids give them a chance to meet us, it’s really a good program.”

The ultimate goal is to foster positive relations between youth and law enforcement.

“Anytime we need them, they’re here, they help us with other events different type of events in the store, black Friday events, help us, support us through that as well,” said Sam Pothier, Walmart in Lake City Manager.

Sponsors want to send the message to the youth that law enforcement is on their side.

-------------------------------------

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.