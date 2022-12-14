Some react to UF’s partnership with Gov. DeSantis investigation on COVID-19 vaccines

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida governor Ron DeSantis is seeking a grand jury investigation on mRNA COVID-19 vaccine related death and the University of Florida is teaming up with the governor to help investigation.

He made the announcement at a meeting with Florida surgeon general Dr. Joseph Ladapo, who is employed by UF, and other physicians and scientists condemning the pharmaceutical industry.

RELATED: UF to collaborate with Gov. DeSantis administration’s investigation of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines

Ladapo released a study on cardiac deaths among people who received the COVID-19 vaccine. Back in October, the surgeon general tweeted a controversial study that was briefly removed from Twitter before being reinstated.

Physician Daniel Duncanson, the CEO of SIMEADHealth, doesn’t think this is the best way for UF to use their resources.

“It’s a little surprising that they’re teaming up in this thing. I know a lot of physicians at the university of Florida and I know they’re very very strong advocates of the vaccine and I know they have strong opinions on the efficacy of the vaccines and the tide it turned battling the COVID epidemic.”

DeSantis wants to focus on wrongdoings including false and misleading information about the effects of the vaccine. For years, the governor has spoken out against vaccines.

RELATED: UF Health Shands Pediatrician reacts to Ladapo’s guidance on vaccinating children

“Our CDC at this point, anything they put out, you just assume at this point, that’s it’s not worth the paper that it is printed on. It’s not serving a useful function. It is really serving to narratives, ”said Governor Ron DeSantis.

James Mack chimed in on the topic. He thinks the investigation is unnecessary because the vaccine saved his and so many other lives.

“I think it’s a slap in the face and I don’t think they should do it,” said Mack. “I think they should let it be and let god be the judge and the jury and stop playing politics with people’s lives.”

Duncanson said he’s done multiple testing and gave thousands of vaccines and has seen what the vaccine has done for the people in Florida and across the country.

“Without a doubt the covid-19 vaccines were life savers” said Duncanson. “I hope it is a true bipartisan evaluation of the efficacy of the vaccines and not something for political gain.”

DeSantis said that some people have lost faith in public health institutions and Duncanson said that’s just not the case.

“I think it’s possible that the people the governor is talking to have lost faith but I think the majority of people have not lost faith in the public health system,” said Duncanson. “I know physicians have not lost faith. I think we should all be doing things to build the faith in the public health system and not ratchet it down.

DeSantis said he expects to get a jury empaneled in the Tampa Bay Area. We reached out to UF health officials about questions on the project but they have yet to respond.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.