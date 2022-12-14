Woman, 46, accused of living with dead 78-year-old boyfriend to conceal death, deputies say

Jennifer Ferguson, 46, was charged with failing to report a death.
Jennifer Ferguson, 46, was charged with failing to report a death.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A 46-year-old woman in North Carolina is facing charges for not reporting the death of her 78-year-old boyfriend, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said the man was in hospice care in his home and a nurse making a routine visit noticed he was dead.

According to authorities, it appeared the man had been dead for at least three days.

Officials said his girlfriend, Jennifer Elizabeth Ferguson, told them she had been caring for him and talking with him after he had died.

The man did have a terminal illness, deputies said, but his death is under investigation and investigators are awaiting autopsy results.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
Deputies identify Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville as the victim in a possible homicide
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide

Latest News

Since Russia began hitting the power grid and other critical infrastructure in early October,...
Ukraine: Russian strikes thwarted, wreckage hits buildings
The dogs were turned over to animal control by their owner and euthanized.
70-year-old woman mauled by 2 dogs in neighbor’s backyard, dies
Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died while covering...
Wife: Journalist Wahl died of aortic aneurysm at World Cup
Suwannee County Jail booking photo Monte Deaundre Ellis, 21, charged with armed robbery
Armed robbery suspect arrested by Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office