Acrosstown Repertory Theater is still looking for a new venue.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Acrosstown Repertory Theater had to leave its longtime theater home on South Main Street at the end of October and leaders are still looking for a new home.

In September, President Carolyn Salt told us they are looking for a property that’s zoned correctly and large enough, with parking.

In a recent social media post, they say “The Acrosstown story is far from over, and we will be back with shows as soon as we can.”

TRENDING: ‘Coral’s gift of life’: Family holds benefit dinner for a Gainesville woman who will receive a kidney from her mother

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.