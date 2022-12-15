Acrosstown Repertory Theater is still looking for a new venue.
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Acrosstown Repertory Theater had to leave its longtime theater home on South Main Street at the end of October and leaders are still looking for a new home.
In September, President Carolyn Salt told us they are looking for a property that’s zoned correctly and large enough, with parking.
In a recent social media post, they say “The Acrosstown story is far from over, and we will be back with shows as soon as we can.”
