Acrosstown Repertory Theater is still looking for a new venue.

The Acrosstown Repertory Theater is still looking for a new home that could fit its' needs.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Acrosstown Repertory Theater had to leave its longtime theater home on South Main Street at the end of October and leaders are still looking for a new home.

In September, President Carolyn Salt told us they are looking for a property that’s zoned correctly and large enough, with parking.

In a recent social media post, they say “The Acrosstown story is far from over, and we will be back with shows as soon as we can.”

TRENDING: ‘Coral’s gift of life’: Family holds benefit dinner for a Gainesville woman who will receive a kidney from her mother

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
Deputies identify Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville as the victim in a possible homicide
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide

Latest News

Ronnie Padgett has been sentenced for a grand theft auto case in September.
A grand theft auto suspect has been sentenced
A grand theft auto suspect has been sentenced
Acrosstown Repertory Theater is still looking for a new venue.
Bronson's Matthew Miller signs with Tabor College