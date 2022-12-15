Alachua County Forever buys land to expand Lake Alto preserve

Lake Alto preserve land acquisition map
Lake Alto preserve land acquisition map(Alachua County)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A land preserve in Alachua County is getting a small expansion after receiving funding from the Wild Spaces Public Places sales tax.

Two and a half acres were purchased in the Lake Alto Preserve. Alachua County Forever paid landowner Lucretia Brooks $11,000 for the property.

Alachua County Forever officials say the purchase will be used to help protect water resources and wildlife between Lake Alto and Lake Santa Fe.

Since County voters reauthorized Wild Spaces and Public Places in 2016, Alachua County Forever has protected an additional 13,482 acres

