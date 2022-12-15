Alachua County Pets: Rudy, Dizzie, Tony

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:52 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new, loving homes.

First, we have the lovely Rudy. Rudy is a 15-year-old kitty that loves chin scratches and exploring.

Next, we have this sweet girl, Dizzie. She is shy at first, but is very loyal once she gets to know you and loves treats.

Lastly, we have this great dog-o, Tony. Tony loves toys and treats and loves to bounce around and play.

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 to 5:30.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time, they have you covered.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit at ACAS@AlachuaCounty.us

