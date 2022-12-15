Bronson’s Matthew Miller signs with Tabor College

Linebacker to attend small NAIA program in Kansas
Senior to attend NAIA school with 500 students
By Kevin Wells
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

lBRONSON Fla. (WCJB) -At Bronson High School, they don’t hold letter of intent signings for college-bound athletes every week. So when it happens, it’s a big deal. Eagles senior linebacker Matthew Miller put pen to paper on Wednesday, announcing he’ll play for Tabor College, an NAIA program in Hillsboro, Kansas.

Miller says he eventually wants to go into coaching, and he has already developed the attitude of one when it comes to his approach to improving at football.

“Really on my part, it started when I was in ninth grade, said Miller. “The consistency of me being in the weight room, you can ask any of my coaches what stood out about this kid, they’d say right after football season he was in the weight room.”

Tabor College only has about 500 students, so perhaps coming from a 1A-Rural school such as Bronson might feel like home for Miller.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
Deputies identify Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville as the victim in a possible homicide
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide

Latest News

Florida forward CJ Felder (1) goes for the rebound during the first half of an NCAA college...
Gator men’s basketball team crushes Ohio U., 82-48 to reach 7-4 overall
Vanguard High School
TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Marleigh Martinez (Vanguard)
Buchholz H.S., Tuesday
Four Buchholz football players announce their college commitments together
Buchholz holds commitment ceremony for four football players