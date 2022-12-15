Bronson’s Matthew Miller signs with Tabor College

lBRONSON Fla. (WCJB) -At Bronson High School, they don’t hold letter of intent signings for college-bound athletes every week. So when it happens, it’s a big deal. Eagles senior linebacker Matthew Miller put pen to paper on Wednesday, announcing he’ll play for Tabor College, an NAIA program in Hillsboro, Kansas.

Miller says he eventually wants to go into coaching, and he has already developed the attitude of one when it comes to his approach to improving at football.

“Really on my part, it started when I was in ninth grade, said Miller. “The consistency of me being in the weight room, you can ask any of my coaches what stood out about this kid, they’d say right after football season he was in the weight room.”

Tabor College only has about 500 students, so perhaps coming from a 1A-Rural school such as Bronson might feel like home for Miller.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.