‘Coral’s gift of life’: Family holds benefit dinner for a Gainesville woman who will receive a kidney from her mother

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A young woman in Gainesville did not have to look far to find a donor match for the kidney she needed.

Coral McGowan is a 24-year-old mom who suffers from chronic kidney disease, IGA Nephropathy. As the years passed, her disease got more aggressive.

“It was something that I wasn’t really thinking would turn into what it has so far,” shared Coral McGowan.

In March, Coral found herself hospitalized and began emergency dialysis treatment.

“There was obviously the uncertainty of going on a deceased donor list and waiting year and years,”

On November 28th, Coral found out that her mother, Tonya McGowan, was in fact a kidney donor match. Tonya wasted no time and in celebration of the good news, they put together a charity event to aid Coral and her family.

“I was honestly so surprised when I found out that the first person who was getting tested to be a match, ended up being a match,” said Coral.

The family said funds will go towards future medical bills, and living expenses while Coral’s off work.

Guests who attended enjoyed food, drinks, and a silent charity auction.

“It’s humbling, just the fact that you see everyone just coming together, your friends your family, and people just want to give,” shared mother, Tonya McGowan.

Coral’s surgery is scheduled for January 19th, 2023.

