Family and friends celebrated the life of an 18-year-old killed in Gainesville

People shared memories and encouraged other to stop gun violence in Gainesville.
People shared memories and encouraged other to stop gun violence in Gainesville.
By Taylor Simpson
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:34 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Reichert House was full of more than 60 people celebrating the life of 18-year-old Cameron Gibbs. Who was shot and killed last Friday at The Crossing at Santa Fe apartments.

“Cam was always someone that was always going to be there for you when you needed him. Cam, he was a goofy person,” said his cousin Jayden Sheppard.

Caleb Young, Gibbs’s mentor at the Reichert House said he’ll always remember his smile and that he was a part of their color guard team.

“I know him to be one of those people who would still steal the spotlight in the room just walking in. Not only because he’s a big kid but because he was a loving kid and a kind kid and didn’t have a harsh bone in his body.”

Sheppard spoke during the vigil and said he’s still in disbelief that his cousin is gone.

“It’s shocking to me coming to eye view of knowing him from being able to hold him as a baby and see him die at 18 it’s tragic.”

Many people shared memories and encouraged residents to get involved and stop gun violence in Gainesville.

“Every time I had a chance I told him I loved him and joked with him and always shared a kind moment with him, but my message is to the community to get involved,” said Young.

Friends said Gibbs was a bright light and will be missed by many.

“He’s not a person that’s going to look on the negative. He’s not a person to bash anybody I’m going to miss him for sure,” said Sheppard.

Officials with the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office said they are continuing to investigate the case but aren’t saying anything about an arrest.

