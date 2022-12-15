Food Pantry of Gilchrist County hosting food distribution in Trenton

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:44 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Food Pantry of Gilchrist County is hosting a food distribution on Thursday.

The distribution starts around 10 a.m.

The nonprofit organization says that this will be the only distribution for the month of December.

After this distribution, the Pantry will be closed from December 19th to January 9th, 2023.

