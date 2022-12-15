Gainesville City Commissioners approve pay raises for themselves

Gainesville City Commissioners meet at city hall to vote on pay raises
Gainesville City Commissioners meet at city hall to vote on pay raises
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:23 PM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city leaders were in the giving spirit as they approved a pay raise for themselves, however, most of those who voted for the salary increases won’t benefit.

Gainesville City Commissioners voted on Thursday in favor of a motion to make a pay scale for city commissioners based on the pay of Alachua County Commissioners.

Gainesville’s population size is most similar to Tallahassee’s. City commissioners there make just over $45,000, with the mayor making double that. Proposed figures for Gainesville Commissioners after this approval would slate them making over $71,000, the mayor will make less than $90,000.

Some residents are not in favor of the decision.

“You mentioned early you work 50-60 hours a week at this job. I don’t see how it’s benefiting this town that 50-60 hours. Are you just coming up with ideas on how to be more fiscally irresponsible with my money,” resident Annette Armstrong asked.

The one person in support of the pay raise says commissioners do much more outside of city hall and they deserve to be compensated for it.

“Sometimes that means going to things that are not during work hours like a spaghetti dinner,” said Tyler Foerst. “Even though you aren’t making policy you are showing support in our community. That’s outside working hours and frankly, I do expect you to make an appearance there.”

The motion passed four to two, with Mayor-elect Harvey Ward and Commissioner Desmon Duncan Walker in dissent. Commissioner Reina Saco was not in attendance. The only commissioner who approved the pay raise that will be benefiting from it is Cynthia Chestnut, as new commissioners are taking office next month.

