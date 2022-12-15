Gainesville man arrested in connection to murder in Colorado
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - U.S. Marshals arrested a man in Gainesville who was wanted in connection to the murder of a woman at a hotel south of Denver.
On Dec. 12, U.S. Marshals worked with the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office to arrest Alexander Morgan, 28, at a home in Gainesville.
According to Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office officials, a woman was found dead at a hotel in Centennial, Colo. on Dec. 2. Detectives are investigating the case as a suspected murder. Morgan was identified as a person of interest.
