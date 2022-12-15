Gainesville Police ask for help identifying car burglary suspect

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers are asking for the community’s help to identify a suspected car burglar.

Officers released a video of a man they say broke into numerous cars recently. He stole credit cards from many of the vehicles and used them the same morning at stores.

In the video, he is wearing black pants and a red top. Officers say he may be still wearing the same outfit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Lichfield at 352-393-7687.

