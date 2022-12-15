Gator men’s basketball team crushes Ohio U., 82-48 to reach 7-4 overall

Florida sinks ten three-pointers en route to easy victory
Florida forward CJ Felder (1) goes for the rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood)(Alan Youngblood | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:06 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida men’s basketball team played its finest all-around game of the season on Wednesday, hammering Ohio University with a 17-0 first half run in a blowout 82-48 victory at Amalie Arena in Tampa. The Gators (7-4) bounced back from a 21-point home loss to now-No. 3 UConn for a solid win over the Bobcats (5-5) out of the Mid American Conference.

After setting a career-high with 21 points in Florida’s last visit to Tampa during the SEC Tournament, Kowacie Reeves struck again against the Bobcats, drilling four three-pointers as part of his team-high 20 points. Kyle Lofton shook off a goose egg from the field versus UConn to score 15 points, while Alex Fudge tallied a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Defensively, the Gators held the Bobcats to a 4-for-25 start from the field, including 10 straight misses over an eight-minute span. It was Florida’s second game this season holding an opponent to less than 50 points.

Florida is off until next Tuesday, Dec. 20 when it faces Oklahoma in the Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

