Gov. DeSantis signs measure to provide savings on toll-roads

The bill, which expands on a current rebate program, will take effect January 1st and remain in place for a year.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:11 PM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - Governor Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed a $500 million measure that will provide savings to frequent toll-road users, one of three bills approved during a special legislative session this week.

The bill, which expands on a current rebate program, will take effect January 1 and remain in place for a year.

It will provide 50% credits to drivers with personal SunPass and other Florida transponder accounts in each month they record 35 or more toll-road trips. The first credits will appear on statements in February.

State Representative Demi Busatta Cabrera sponsored the legislation.

”Quite often, we have people in our communities who will avoid toll roads and take a longer route to and from work, each and every day. They’re missing out on important time with their family to save money. This legislation will not only save them money; it will save them time.”

State Rep. Demi Busatta Cabrera, R- Coral Gables

The average driver participating in the program is expected to save around $500.

The bill will provide $500 million in tax dollars to the Department of Transportation and toll agencies to cover lost toll revenues.

The other bills approved during the special session involved property-insurance changes and a hurricane-relief package.

