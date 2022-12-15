A grand theft auto suspect has been sentenced

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A suspect from a City of Alachua grand theft auto case in September has been sentenced.

18-year-old Ronnie Padgett will serve 2 years of drug offender probation.

His sentence also included 90 days in the Alachua County jail with credit for time served.

Jail records show he is no longer in custody.

Alachua police officers arrested Padgett alongside 51-year-old Alvin Crews while they were driving a stolen van on US Highway 4-41.

