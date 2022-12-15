High Springs Police’s “Operation Holiday Cheer” donation drop-off deadline approaching

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 1:21 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - High Springs Police are taking final donations for “Operation Holiday Cheer” on Thursday.

Police and city workers have been taking donations of toys, pajamas, and books for children.

Gifts can be deposited in the black mailbox outside the main entrance of the police department.

The deadline to drop off items is Thursday at 4 p.m.

