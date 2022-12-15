Incoming Mayor Harvey Ward headed to the White House

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The next Mayor of Gainesville will visit the U.S. Capitol on Friday to meet with advisors from the Biden-Harris Administration.

Mayor-elect Harvey Ward was invited to represent the City of Gainesville at the White House. The Office of Intergovernmental Affairs invited 13 select mayors from across the county to meet with administration leaders.

Last week, outgoing Mayor Lauren Poe, along with Commissioners Adrian Hayes-Santos and David Arreola, was representing the city at an event in Israel.

On Friday, Ward will discuss recent legislation including the American Rescue Plan, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and the Inflation Reduction Act among other issues.

RELATED: City Commissioner speaks against colleagues’ trip to Israel

Associate Director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs Evan Wessel explained how the mayors were chosen. “We looked at the largest cities with newly elected mayors; considered cities where we have strong partnerships and that are doing innovative work that we will look to continue to support; then looked to ensure we had good regional representation. Finally, the list was narrowed by the availability of the individuals.”

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.